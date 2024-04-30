Young opera stars shine at Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a spectacular concert themed "Young Opera Stars" as part of Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert program featured masterpieces from the Azerbaijani and world classics. Accompanied by the MEZZO Chamber Orchestra under the direction of the People's Artist, conductor Javanshir Jafarov, young talents of the Baku Music Academy, the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Fidan Hajiyeva's Music Vocal School, and the People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva delighted the audience with their performances.

One of the interesting moments of the evening was the participation of the National Conservatory Choir under the direction of Associate Professor of the Choral Department Leyla Zalyeva, consisting of about 90 vocalists. The performances were applauded by the audience, and the participants were awarded honorary diplomas. The host of the evening was TV presenter Saleh Bagirov.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival runs from April 27 to May 3. The event is organised by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers will be held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan, identify and support new talents in the field of opera. Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

