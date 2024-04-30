World's first flight attendant robot to show in Dubai

30 April 2024 21:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qatar Airways demonstrated in Dubai the world's first humanoid flight attendant equipped with artificial intelligence technology, Azernews reports.

As AZERTAJ reports with reference to foreign media, the robot stewardess can be found at the international tourism exhibition "Arabian Travel Market".

The Sama 2.0 flight attendant robot answers questions in real time, helps travellers plan their trip, and answers frequently asked questions about airline operations.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to interact virtually with Sama 2.0 through the airline's digital platform, QVerse, and its application.

This year, the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the largest business exhibition in the field of domestic and foreign tourism in the Middle East, which will be held from May 6 to 9 at the International Trade Centre.

Every year, the exhibition is visited by representatives of travel companies, government officials, journalists and bloggers.

