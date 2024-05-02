AKS machine gun found in Binagadi district of Baku

2 May 2024 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of police investigations, one AKS machine gun was found in Baku city, Binagadi district, Azernews reports, citing the release made by the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry noted that, as a result of the operation and search conducted by the operative apparatus of the Penitentiary Service together with the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, one AKS automatic weapon belonging to Chobanov Nicat Gurbat oglu and one machine gun case containing 10 bullets of 5.45 calibre were found in the territory of Cicek settlement of Binagadi district.

The fact is being investigated.

---

