Azerbaijan's PM meets with Chairman of Human Rights and Equality Institution of Turkiye

1 May 2024

Fatime Letifova

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, met with Muharrem Kılıç, Chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Organisation of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, also participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, information was provided on continuous reforms aimed at the effective protection of human rights and freedoms in our country.

Satisfaction was expressed with the ongoing development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye in various directions, including the protection of human rights and freedoms. The importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ombudsman institutions of the two countries was emphasised, and it was stated that the work done in this framework contributed to the development of cooperation in the relevant field.

At the meeting, the development prospects of Azerbaijan-Turkiye mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the protection of human rights and freedoms, were discussed.

