Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 30 2024

Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan double

30 April 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Sales at currency auctions in Azerbaijan double
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

Against the backdrop of economic fluctuations and global market dynamics, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Republic (SOFAZ) have been pivotal in stabilizing the nation's currency reserves, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more