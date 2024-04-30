Azerbaijan, Turkiye Chambers of Accounts collaborate on Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline audit

30 April 2024 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Nazrin Abdullayeva

In a significant development fostering bilateral cooperation, the Chambers of Accounts of Azerbaijan and Turkiye have officially agreed to conduct a parallel audit of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline construction project, Azernews reports.

Last year saw the Accounting Chamber engage in comprehensive analytical activities pertaining to funds amounting to approximately 4 billion manats.

The protocol sealing this collaborative effort was signed on April 29 at the premises of the "BOTAS" oil and gas company in Turkiye's Aralig district. Notable figures present at the signing ceremony included Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Accounting Chamber of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Metin Yener, Head of the Accounting Chamber of Turkiye.

Abdulvahid Fidan, general director of "BOTAS," also participated in the document signing ceremony.

"This initiative will mark the dawn of a new era in the collaboration between our fraternal nations. The audit of the gas pipeline project will leverage the most advanced control methods and cutting-edge technologies," remarked Metin Yener while addressing journalists.

