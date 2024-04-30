IAEA says Poland fast-forwards on nuclear project

30 April 2024 21:38 (UTC+04:00)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) review mission has praised steps taken in Poland to develop the necessary infrastructure for nuclear power, Azernews reports, citing foreign media sources.

The review, known as a Phase 2 Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review, took place from 15 to 25 April at the request of the Polish Government with the aim of checking the country’s readiness to invite bids or negotiate a contract for its first nuclear power plant.

The review team “identified good practices that would benefit other countries developing nuclear power in the areas of contracting approach, strategic approach to funding, early authorisation of technical support organisations to support the nuclear regulator, engagement with the electrical grid operator, stakeholder involvement and industrial involvement”.

Mehmet Ceyhan, technical lead of the IAEA Nuclear Infrastructure Development Section, said: “The Polish Nuclear Power Programme (PNPP) was initiated with clear objectives and is progressing towards the construction stage in a structured way. We observed strong and dedicated teams in each of the key organisations that will help to achieve the government’s objectives for the PNPP.”

To move on from here, Poland must “further review its legal and regulatory framework, and finalise the preparatory work required for the contracting and construction stages”.

