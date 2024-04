30 April 2024 19:17 (UTC+04:00)

Berkaber village in Armenia's Tavush province, located on the border with Azerbaijan, has been cleared of mines.

Azernews reports that Tigran Arutyunyan, the head of the Berkaber village community, said this in his statement to Armenian media.

According to him, currently there is no work on delimitation and demarcation in the area.

