Architectural wonders on Istanbul Waterway: Iconic Bosphorus mansions [PHOTOS]

Like the Bosphorus itself, the magnificent mansions on its banks are also eye-catching. Among the most important cultural heritages of Istanbul, the city where the European and Asian continents meet, these buildings belonging to different periods have different architectural styles. Mansions on both the European and Anatolian coasts are best seen from the Bosphorus. An ideal way to see these picturesque houses, boat tours offer a different cruise experience, complete with stunning views of the city.

Charming Istanbul

Throughout the incarnation of Istanbul, the Bosphorus has been the centre of the city. The breathtaking mansions dated to the 17th century, "leaning their backs on the gardens and stretching their legs to the sea," later shed light on a different era in Ottoman history. The status of the owner governed the location as well as the colour of their mansions. These buildings from the Ottoman period are generally built in the style of a kiosk and residence (konak), with two or three floors, many rooms and a large area. Most of them are built with stone, brick and wood (Baghdadi) techniques, with various touches referring to Ottoman architecture. In keeping with their waterfront location, many of the mansions feature private boat docks.

While Dolmabahçe Palace, Çırağan Palace, Adile Sultan Mansion, Beylerbeyi Palace, and Küçüksu Mansion are among the most prominent buildings seen along the Bosphorus today, it is believed that at one point more than 300 mansions lined both sides of the waterway. A cruise on the Bosphorus from the European continent to Ortaköy, Kuruçeşme, Arnavutköy, Bebek, Rumelihisarı, Emirgan, Istinye, Yeniköy, Tarabya and Sarıyer, and on the Anatolian side, you will see stunningly beautiful mansions in Kuzguncuk, Beylerbeyi, Çengelköy, Vanikoy, Kandilli, Anadoluhisarı, Kanlıca, Çubuklu, Paşabahçe and Beykoz. takes out Although some of these buildings were built during the Republic, most of them date back to the Ottoman Empire. Some of the surviving buildings have been restored to their former glory through conservation efforts and turned into hotels, museums or grand event spaces. Many mansions still serve as residences for families from Istanbul.

Istanbul's Quiet Oasis, Istanbul Bosphorus

Of course, the perfect way to cross the Bosphorus is by boat, where you can see the mansions lined up like stones along the shore. Boat tours in Istanbul usually depart from ferry piers in the bustling Kabataş and Eminönü neighbourhoods. These boat trips, which are usually short or long tours, are very popular with visitors and offer a limited time to experience the beauty of the Bosphorus and its coastline. Another option is to charter a private boat for a more flexible and exclusive experience. Come spring, the coastline of the Bosphorus comes alive with flowers in shades of pink and purple. Stretching from Beykoz to Üsküdar and Kuzguncuk, from the Historical Peninsula to Beşiktaş, Kuruçeşme, Yeniköy and Rumeli Hisarı, these colours add to the dramatic beauty of Istanbul's mansions.

The centre of attraction of the city

For Istanbul residents as well as local and international tourists, the Bosphorus coast is home to some of the city's most popular attractions. In addition to offering a bright and pleasant atmosphere that emphasises the vibrancy of this metropolis, the Bosphorus waterfront is home to excellent fish restaurants, Michelin-starred venues serving great international and Turkish cuisine, picturesque cafes and even trendy nightclubs. Strolling the Bosphorus can also offer unexpected experiences, from delicious street snacks to an impromptu concert by musicians.

