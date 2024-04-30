Baku to host concert dedicated to Heydar Aliyev Foundation's 20th anniversary [VIDEO]

30 April 2024 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Centre will host a concert programme "The Sound of 20 Years" (20 ilin sədası) on May 4, Azernews reports. The concert has a symbolic meaning both for its participants and for its repertoire.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which has marked its 20th anniversary this year, has always supported young talents, the field of culture and the arts, and implemented projects aimed at the wide promotion of our culture.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has supported the education of our youth, as well as their participation in international competitions and festivals. The Foundation's projects in different fields, including mugham competitions, projects related to national, classical, and jazz music, and various music festivals, have given impetus to the discovery of new talents and their development.

In the concert programme to be held on May 4, Azer Zade (tenor), Azer Zeynalov (tenor), Ceyla Seyidova (violin), Elchin Azizov (baritone), Emil Afrasiyab (piano), Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev (violin), Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Isfar Sarabski (piano), Miralam Miralamov (mugham singer), Murad Adigozelzadeh (piano), Samir Jafarov (tenor), Tayyar Bayramov (singer) and others will perform. These cultural and artistic figures are those whose creativity the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has left a mark on, supported them, and created a revolution and breakthrough in their professional careers.

Under the leadership of First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which is based on the ideas of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has achieved important achievements through major projects in science and education, health, social, and other fields, and most importantly, has won the love and trust of people in its 20 years of activity. The preservation of Azerbaijani cultural and spiritual values and their promotion is of particular importance in the work done by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has contributed to the development of the cultural field in the past years, and the concert held on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the foundation can be considered a demonstration of a small part of those successes.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

