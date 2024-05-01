Young talents dazzle at Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

A magnificent concert of young talents has been held within Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival, Azernews reports.

Young talents from Fidan Hajiyeva's Music Vocal School, Ramil Gasimov's Bulbul Vocal School, Aybaniz Gasimova's Creative Academy, the Gymnasium of Arts at the National Conservatory, the Bulbul Music School and Sharoyev Music School No. 35 mesmerised the audience with music pieces by Azerbaijani and world classics. The musicians were accompanied by the MEZZO Chamber Orchestra.

The young talents greeted with flowers and applause from the audience. The participants were awarded honorary diplomas. The host of the evening was TV presenter Saleh Bagirov.

The Fidan Hajiyeva's First International Opera Festival runs from April 27 to May 3.

The event is organized by People's Artist Fidan Hajiyeva's Vocal Music School with the support of the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre.

For seven days, works by Azerbaijani classics and world composers are being held in Baku and Ganja.

The main goal of the project is to promote and develop classical music in Azerbaijan and identify and support new talents in the field of opera.

Among the eminent guests of the festival are world-famous conductors and composers from abroad, famous Azerbaijani vocalists and musicians, and talented youth.

