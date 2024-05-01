Masdar and Bapco Energies to develop up to 2GW of wind projects in Kingdom of Bahrain

1 May 2024 23:34 (UTC+04:00)

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC—Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse—has signed an agreement with Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to jointly explore the development and investment in wind projects in the Kingdom with a capacity of up to 2 gigawatts (GW), Azernews reports, citing the information released by the company's press service.

Marking a strategic entry into the Bahrain market for the UAE’s clean energy champion, the agreement for near-shore and offshore wind farms is Masdar’s first in the Kingdom and will be the first project of its kind in the region and the Middle East. At up to 2 GW, this clean energy collaboration will support the Kingdom of Bahrain in accelerating the decarbonisation of critical industrial sectors and opening avenues to develop new market sectors. The Kingdom of Bahrain aims to reduce emissions by 30 percent by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2060, as outlined in its National Energy Strategy.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, said: “As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar will utilise its well-established expertise and track record in delivering wind energy projects globally, both onshore and offshore. It is a privilege to be supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain to achieve its net zero ambitions and power a more sustainable future.”

Bapco Energies Group Chief Executive Officer, Mark Thomas, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Bapco Energies’ pathway towards sustainable energy development. Our partnership with Masdar demonstrates our commitment to diversifying the Kingdom of Bahrain’s energy mix to include cleaner energy sources, underscoring our role as leaders in renewable energy development. This strategic collaboration signifies a bold step towards realising the ambitions outlined in Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy, propelling us closer to our net-zero goals. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

Masdar has developed a number of landmark wind projects across the world, including the 400 MW Dumat Al Jandal wind farm, the largest in the Middle East and the first in Saudi Arabia, the 630 MW London Array offshore wind project in the United Kingdom, which powers half a million British homes; and the 103.5 MW UAE Wind Programme, which utilises innovative technology to capture low wind speeds at utility scale.

Masdar is aiming for a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100 GW by 2030, as well as supporting the target set out in the UAE Consensus to triple global renewables capacity by the end of this decade, and aims to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz