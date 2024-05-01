President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of religious leaders of OTS member states and observer countries [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has received a delegation consisting of Muslim religious leaders from member and observer countries of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS), Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan, Nuriddin Kholiknazarov, Head of the Religious Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Nauryzbay Otpenov, Head of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan, Abdulaziz Zakirov and President of Religious Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Ahmet Unsal.

---

