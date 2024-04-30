Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner meets with autistic people [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, held a meeting with autistic people with the participation of representatives of the "Birge va Saglam" Public Union, Azernews reports.

During the discussion with the representatives of the Public Union in order to eliminate the existing problems related to persons with autism spectrum disorder and the familiarisation with the activities of the Ombudsman, the Commissioner was informed about the measures implemented by the Office of the Ombudsman in order to support these persons.

S. Aliyeva emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of people with special needs, including children, and supporting their integration into society, and noted the need for the relevant state institutions and related organisations to work in this field in order to solve the current difficulties related to autism.

The ombudswoman expressed the importance of adopting a special normative legal act and a targeted state programme on state care for people with autism spectrum disorders, expanding relevant educational institutions and rehabilitation centres for them, strengthening the training of qualified personnel, and holding educational events.

At the meeting, Aytan Eynalova, the chairman of the "Birge va Sağlam" Public Union, and Leyla Taghiyeva, a member of the Autism Advisory Council of the public union, debriefed on the current problems in the field of social integration of such persons into society, as well as the rehabilitation measures implemented in the Autism Centre operating under that public union and the planned works. brought to attention.

At the end, souvenir gifts were presented to the participants of the meeting.

