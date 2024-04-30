High-level dialogue between IEA, COP29 to take place in Paris

30 April 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

The inaugural high-level dialogue between the International Energy Agency (IEA) and COP29 will convene in Paris on May 15.

According to Azernews, IEA head Fatih Birol shared a post regarding this.

During a meeting in Turin, Birol engaged with Mukhtar Babayev, the President of COP29, and Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Birol expressed optimism about fruitful discussions in Baku this year and highlighted the IEA's commitment to assisting countries with their new Nationally Determined Contributions.

He also announced plans for the first IEA-COP29 High-Level Dialogue, scheduled for May 15 in Paris.

