Azerbaijan Army servicemen participate in Kurtaran – 2024 exercises

1 May 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

A group of servicemen of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces participated in the "Kurtaran – 2024" underwater search and rescue exercises held in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

During the exercises, the tasks of searching for the sunken submarine using robots, assessing its state, providing the crew with food and medical supplies through divers, and rescuing were accomplished by search and rescue ships.

Moreover, activities on the evacuation of the crew of the wrecked ship on the water were carried out with high professionalism by dropping necessary supplies from aeroplanes and performing parachute jumps into the sea.

"Kurtaran – 2024" international exercises involved 52 representatives from 17 countries.

