Tajikistan introduces visa-free regime for citizens of 25 countries

1 May 2024 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan has published a list of 25 countries for whose citizens a unilateral visa-free regime has been introduced, Azernews reports.

At the same time, the period of stay is limited to 30 days.

The relevant decree of the Government of the Republic will come into force on May 1, 2024. The list includes countries such as Brazil, Bulgaria, Vatican City, Serbia, Romania, Ireland, Montenegro, etc.

In addition, a list of 16 countries has been approved (Albania, Algeria, China, Tunisia, Vietnam, Morocco, North Macedonia and others) whose citizens over the age of 55 can now use a unilateral visa-free regime to enter Tajikistan. It is clarified that this regime allows you to stay in the country for up to two weeks and leave it without a visa.

According to the new decree, citizens of 14 more countries can obtain visas to Tajikistan in a simplified manner. This list includes Iraq, Palestine, Syria and a number of African countries.

Citizens of the countries included in the list who enter Tajikistan for a period of more than 14 or 30 days for the purpose of work, study, permanent residence or for other non-tourist purposes must apply for an appropriate visa in advance.

