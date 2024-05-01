Azernews.Az

Wednesday May 1 2024

Azerbaijan's joint stock company reports decrease in its net profit

1 May 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)
Azerishiq OJSC ended 2023 with a net profit of AZN14,7m or $8.7 m which is 3.8 times more than in 2022, Azernews reports.

