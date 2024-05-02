Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss deepening of strategic partnership relations [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 10:51 (UTC+04:00)

The deepening of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was discussed, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

The minister noted that during his business trip to Uzbekistan, he was received by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev:

"During our working visit to Uzbekistan, we had the honor of being received by H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan. It was emphasized that the Azerbaijan – Uzbekistan strategic partnership relations have deepened and reached a higher level, driven by the strong political will and friendly ties between the Presidents of the two countries. Discussions revolved around initiatives aimed at serving our common economic interests, as well as the contributions of our economic collaboration to joint development."

