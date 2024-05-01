Azerbaijan Russian Drama Theater premieres German playwright's play [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre has premiered Georg Buchner's play "Woyzeck", Azernews reports.

Georg Buchner wrote the play between July and October 1836, yet left it incomplete at his death in February 1837.

The play first appeared in 1877 in a heavily edited version by Karl Emil Franzos. The play was first performed at the Residence Theatre in Munich in 1913.

Since then, Woyzeck has become one of the most influential and most often-performed German plays. Due to its unfinished nature, the play has inspired many diverging adaptations.

The director of the play, People's Artist Alexander Sharovsky, Honoured Culture Workers Alexander Fyodorov (set designer), Olga Abbasova (costume designer), Anar Yusufov (music director), Nikolay Rudychev (lighting artist), Olga Arsentyeva (choreographer ) and assistant director Lanita Afonina brilliantly conveyed the essence of the play.

Honoured Artists Teymur Rahimov and Murad Mammadov, actors Rufat Nazarov, Ramil Aliyev, Tamerlan Abdullayev, Fatima Aliyeva, Marina Litvinenko, Nadir Abdurrahimov, Zaur Teregulov, Farid Bahramov, Zaur Iskandarov, and Dilara Nazarova Ruslan Pavlov, Jovhar Abdullayev coped very well with the tasks set before them by the play director.

