Azerbaijan, Austria mull prospect of co-op within political consultation [PHOTOS]

2 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The first meeting of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Australian Union was held in Baku.

Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan that during the consultations, the delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and the delegation of the Australian Union was led by Rod Brazier, Deputy Secretary of the Development, Multilateral and European Group of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

During the consultations, discussions were held on the current state of relations between the two countries, expansion of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields and development prospects.

E. Mammadov informed the other side in detail about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, the restoration and construction works carried out in the territories freed from occupation, as well as the mine clearance process.

It was emphasized that the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by our country this year, created favorable opportunities for cooperation.

Prospects of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations were also discussed at the meeting.

