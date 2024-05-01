Azerbaijan, China enhance cultural cooperation [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has received Yang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, to discuss prospects for cultural cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Minister Adil Karimli hailed the strong cultural relations between Azerbaijan and China.

He recalled his visit to China in September 2023 and emphasised the importance of the meetings held there, expressing admiration for China's ancient and rich culture.

Minister Karimli also underscored the valuable cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries in enhancing cultural cooperation.

Yang Wanming expressed the Chinese People's Association's keen interest in further developing relations with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

It was noted that the high-level cooperation established between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries makes a great contribution to the development of cultural relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, views were exchanged on the organisation of mutual culture days, the protection and promotion of cultural heritage, as well as the prospects of relations in other fields.

A proposal was made to hold Azerbaijan Culture Days on the eve of the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) 2025.

Note that Azerbaijan was granted the status of a dialogue partner in the SCO on July 10, 2015. According to the Memorandum signed in Beijing on March 14, 2016,

The country's membership in the SCO has opened up new opportunities for cooperation in such areas as strengthening regional security and stability, cooperation in the field of trade and investment, energy, telecommunications, and agriculture, as well as the promotion of direct contacts between small and medium-sized businesses; interaction on legal and customs issues, etc.

Charge d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ding Tao, also participated in the meeting.

Note that Azerbaijan and China successfully cooperate in different fields.

Economic ties between Azerbaijan and China play a large role in bilateral political relationships.

In January-July 2023, the volume of exports from Azerbaijan to China increased by 120 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

Azerbaijan Trade House has been recently established under presidential instructions.

The Trade House intends to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in the Chinese market and expand the export of Azerbaijani products.

