Construction of Trans-Afghan multimodal transport corridor discussed in Uzbekistan

A meeting of transport ministers and representatives of the participating countries of the Trans-Afghan Multimodal Transport Corridor, which covers Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan, was held in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Representatives of railway administrations and international road carriers were also present at the event.

A protocol on the establishment of a joint working group was signed and a Roadmap for the development of the transport corridor was adopted.

It is reported that the prospects for the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway and the possible creation of a Consortium for this project, which may include interested countries to develop a feasibility study and co-finance the work, were also discussed.

In addition, bilateral meetings and business dialogues were held between freight forwarders and transport enterprises of the participating countries.

It is noted that the next meeting is scheduled for the XV International Economic Forum "Russia – the Islamic World: KazanForum 2024", which will be held in Kazan from May 14 to 19, 2024.

