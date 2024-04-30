Azerbaijani FM: COP29 offers opportunity for collaboration with Central Asian & Arab nations

30 April 2024 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

COP29 can be a platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 3rd Arab Cooperation and Economic Forum with Central Asian Countries and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Speaking about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), to be hosted by Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan is determined to bring together the Global North and Global South with different levels of development during the COP29 presidency, using the experience of leading the Non-Aligned Movement.

It was pointed out that COP29 can be a platform for cooperation with Central Asian and Arab countries in alternative energy, climate-oriented agriculture, and studying natural disaster risks.

