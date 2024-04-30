General Prosecutor's Office reports of people's remains found in liberated territories

30 April 2024 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

As of April 27 this year, the remains of 48 people have been found in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Seljan Familzada, an employee of the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office, as she told at the briefing.

She noted that in total, the remains of at least 600 people were found, of which 124 in 2022 and 133 in 2023.

“As part of the investigation, 362 forensic medical examinations and 318 forensic molecular genetic examinations were ordered to identify human remains and determine the causes of death,” she added.

