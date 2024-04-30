Music Power: Ganja Philharmonic launches new project [VIDEO]

30 April 2024 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has launched a new project, "Music Power" (Musiqinin gücü), Azernews reports.

The event is being implemented with the support of the Ganja Executive Power, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, and the Ganja-Dashkesan Regional Cultural Department.

The main goal of the project is to promote classical music, national values, and the effective leisure of people.

As part of the project, open-air concerts will be held on certain days of the week. The first concert programme will take place in Khan-Bagy on May 6 at 19:00.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.

