Azerbaijani delegation attends Badminton World Federation's annual meeting [PHOTOS]

The Azerbaijani delegation has attended the annual general meeting of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) in China, Azernews reports.

The event, held in Chengdu, gathered representatives from 151 local badminton federations from around the world.

BWF President Poul-Erik Hoyer addressed the event. In his speech, he hailed the increasing popularity of badminton globally, pointing out that Badminton Day was marked with over 200 events across 60 countries, showcasing the sport's worldwide reach in 2023.

Poul-Erik Hoyer underlined that badminton is developing across all continents and mentioned that BWF ranks among the top five most-watched institutions among the International Sports Federations.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation delegation, led by Taleh Ziyadov, participated in the annual meeting and conducted a series of bilateral meetings.

Note that the International Badminton Federation (IBF) was founded on July 5, 1934. Thus, World Badminton Day was inaugurated, to commemorate this momentous occasion.

World Badminton Day aims to demonstrate the main values ingrained in badminton and promote global badminton culture.

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation is considered an active partner within the global and European badminton communities.

In 2023, Baku hosted the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation for the first time.

The large-scale event covered the issues on the agenda of badminton competitions during the preparation period for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The motto of the Congress was Inclusive Badminton, celebrating the accessibility of badminton for all.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's capital will host the European Badminton Championship for mixed teams.

