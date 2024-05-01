President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation of Muftis of Russia’s North Caucasus region [PHOTOS]

1 May 2024 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation consisting of Muftis of the North Caucasus region of the Russian Federation led by Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia of the Russian Federation Ismail Berdiev, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Mufti of the Chechen Republic Salah Mezhiev, Mufti of Stavropol Territory Muhammad Rakhimov, Mufti of Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Hazratali Dzaseev, Mufti of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania Hajimurad Gatsalov, Mufti of the Republic of Adygea Askarbiy Kardanov, Mufti of the Republic of Mufti of Kalmykia Soltanahmad Karolaev, Rector of North Caucasus Islamic University Sharabuddin Chochaev, and the representative of the Caucasus Muslim Office for the Republic of Dagestan Shahabiddin Karimov.

---

