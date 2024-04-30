Public hearing held at Garabagh Regional DOST Centre [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

In the Garabakh Regional DOST Centre, a public hearing was held on the topic of "Further increasing the quality of DOST services and listening to citizens' suggestions and comments".

Azernews informs, citing the Centre, that members of the Public Council under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, representatives of civil society institutions, as well as specialists and experts, took part in the event organised according to the requirements of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on public participation.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of DOST Agency, Seymur Aliyev, informed the event participants about the activity of DOST centres. It was emphasised that the concept of DOST has created conditions for the provision of state social services in our country as a "one-stop shop," operative and based on the principle of citizen satisfaction.

It was noted that more than 2.5 million citizens have benefited from DOST services so far, and the level of citizen satisfaction with these services is higher than 98 percent. It was brought to attention that the agency received many international awards, and the application of DOST practice in other countries was encouraged by international organisations.

Later, discussions were held on "Further increasing the quality of DOST services and listening to citizens' suggestions and comments". The participants of the event voiced their opinions on the topic, assessed the current situation, and made new proposals.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz