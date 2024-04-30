Azerbaijani tourists constitute 7% of overall visitors to Iran in 2023

30 April 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani travellers made up 7% of the total tourist arrivals in Iran in 2023, Azernews reports, citing the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The data indicates that Iran experienced a notable 21% surge in its tourism sector last year, signalling a robust rebound following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the period under review, the tourism industry contributed 4.7% to the national economy.

Approximately 6.6% of the workforce, equivalent to around 1.6 million individuals, were employed in this sector.

Moreover, over the past decade, Azerbaijan's hotel industry has experienced a remarkable surge, marking a significant milestone in the country's tourism sector. Central to this growth is Baku, the capital city, which has emerged as a beacon of excellence in the hospitality industry.

The expansion and modernization of Azerbaijan's hotel infrastructure have played a pivotal role in attracting tourists and enhancing the overall tourism experience. The country has invested in improving accommodation options, amenities, and service standards, catering to the diverse needs of domestic and international travelers.

Furthermore, the commitment to meeting international standards has positioned Azerbaijan as a competitive player in the global tourism market. By aligning with recognised benchmarks, the country's hotels have enhanced their appeal to discerning travellers seeking quality experiences.

As Azerbaijan continues to prioritise the development of its tourism sector, collaboration and knowledge-sharing with international partners, such as the BSEC member states, will be instrumental. The exchange of best practices and expertise will further bolster the industry's growth trajectory, fostering sustainable tourism development.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz