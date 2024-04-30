Azerbaijani MFA urges France not to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs

30 April 2024 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made a commentary on the allegations made against Azerbaijan by the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, in the law committee of the French National Assembly, Azernews reports.

We resolutely reject the groundless and accusatory claims made against our country by the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérard Darmanin, while talking about Azerbaijan-New Caledonia relations in the law committee of the French National Assembly on April 29, 2024.

Accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly supporting separatism with regard to New Caledonia, the Minister of the Interior of France forgets that it was the French side that took steps to support aggressive separatism in Azerbaijan for a long time and regularly received representatives of the so-called separatist regime in France at a high level.

It is known that the French Parliament, at the initiative of the ruling party of France, adopted decisions and resolutions that questioned and harmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, recognised the separatist regime, and enabled the activity of a friendship group with the former so-called separatist regime.

Instead of trying to smear Azerbaijan with ridiculous and cheap accusations, such as the massacre of the Armenian population, the French Minister of the Interior should not forget that, as part of its colonial policy implemented for many years and continued now, his country has committed crimes against humanity with respect to local peoples and brutally murdered millions of innocent people.

Against the backdrop of the above-mentioned, it is completely unacceptable for a French government official to deliberately use insulting expressions about the constitutional state structure of Azerbaijan with utter disregard for any ethical framework in terms of international interstate relations.

We once again call on France not to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and to stop making baseless claims against our country.

Once more, we declare that our country will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.

---

