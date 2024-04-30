Armenia cancels Russian propagandist's TV programme

30 April 2024 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

"Russia 1" TV host Vladimir Solovyov's programmeme will be replaced by a cultural or artistic programmeme in Armenia.

Azernews reports with reference to "Sputnik Armenia" that Tigran Akopyan, the head of the parliamentary commission on TV and radio in Armenia, said this.

According to information, some time ago, the Armenian Television and Radio broadcasting network made a decision to close the programmes "Evening with Vladimir Solovyov" and "Sunday evening with Vladimir Solovyov".

It was stated that the reason for this is "anti-Armenian, anti-Armenian propaganda" in those programmes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz