Female judokas to compete at Judo Grand Slam Dushanbe

Azerbaijani judokas will compete at the 2024 Judo Grand Slam Dushanbe on May 3-5, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's hopes will be pinned on five female judokas, including Leyla Aliyeva (48 kilograms), Aydan Valiyeva, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva (both 52 kilograms), Fidan Alizadeh, and Achelya Toprak (both 57 kilograms).

More than 400 judokas from 71 countries will take part in the Grand Slam to be held in Dushanbe as part of the IJF World Tour and during the 2024 Summer Olympics qualification period.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The 2008 Beijing Olympics gave fresh impetus to judo in Azerbaijan. The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayet Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.

