Argentines domesticated predators 1,500 years ago

30 April 2024 20:06 (UTC+04:00)

Studies conducted in the Patagonia region of Argentina prove that the local population once domesticated foxes, Azernews reports, citing a foreign international scientific journals.

Archaeologists who opened a 1,500-year-old grave in Patagonia found a human skeleton, as well as a fox skeleton. This suggests that people at that time turned the fox into a pet. However, dogs were domesticated in Patagonia about 900 years ago.

According to historians, domesticated foxes accompanied Patagonian hunters and gatherers in their daily lives. Their size was also larger than modern foxes—about the size of a modern German Shepherd.

It is also interesting to feed a fox found in the grave. Biochemical analysis shows that the fox's diet is not much different from the food of the inhabitants of that time. The main food of these quadrupeds was corn and other plants.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz