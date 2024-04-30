China criticizes Japan's plans to control semiconductor sales

30 April 2024 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

China believes that Japan's possible increased control over semiconductor exports will harm bilateral and international trade.

According to Azernews, this was announced by the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China.

"Appropriate measures... will seriously affect the normal trade exchange between Chinese and Japanese companies, harm all parties, and also damage the stability of the global supply chain," China believes.

The Ministry of Commerce called on Japan not to follow this practice and to focus on supporting supply stability. Otherwise, the PRC promised to take measures to protect the interests of its companies.

Prior to that, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, visiting Guangzhou, told officials that Chinese enterprises produce too many goods, which upsets the global balance and threatens China itself. She noted that there is a particular imbalance in the categories of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, and semiconductors.

