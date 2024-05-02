To date, 6,754 former IDPs permanently resettled in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur

2 May 2024 10:34 (UTC+04:00)

To date, a total of 1,727 families, or 6,754 former internally displaced persons, have been permanently resettled in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, Azernews reports, citing Fuad Huseynov, the deputy chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, as saying in an interview with local media outlets.

According to him, until today, 537 families or 1,838 people have been resettled to Lachin city, 822 families or 3,132 people in Fuzuli, 175 families, or 871 people in Agalı village, 20 families or 90 people in Talish village and 217 families or 823 people in Zabukha.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz