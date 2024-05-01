1 May 2024 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

No country should be interested in deploying nuclear weapons in outer space, Azernews reports.

This was stated by John Plummer, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy.

"A nuclear explosion in space can have devastating consequences, especially in low-Earth orbit," he noted.

Plum stressed that the United States takes Russia's statements about the possibility of deploying such weapons in space very seriously.

It should be noted that in February of this year, the US government, including at the level of President Joseph Biden, accused Russia of considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in space without providing evidence.

