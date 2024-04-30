Azerbaijan’s energy minister invited to Kyrgyz energy forum in Vienna

30 April 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will take part in the Kyrgyz energy forum in Vienna in June, Kyrgyz Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said, Azernews reports.

“The Kyrgyz Energy Forum will take place in Vienna on June 10-11. It will be organised by the World Bank jointly with the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan. During my visit to Baku on April 25, I invited Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, to the forum, and he agreed,” Isaev said in an interview with the Kabar agency.

He noted that the energy ministers of Kyrgyzstan’s neighbouring countries - Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan - were also invited to the forum.

“All donors and investors will also be invited to the forum, and a presentation of the Kambarata hydropower plant-1 construction project will take place,” he said.

