Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister meets with his Qatari counterpart [PHOTOS]

30 April 2024 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on his official "X" account.

"I am pleased to have met with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar and discussed various angles of our partnership during my working visit to Qatar. We are keen to carry on dialogue and seize the momentum in a looming horizon of opportunities," the minister noted.

