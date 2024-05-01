Azerbaijani FM discusses COP29 with Assistant Director-General of UNESCO

1 May 2024 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

The Republic of Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, engaged in discussions regarding collaboration opportunities within the scope of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) with UNESCO's Assistant Director-General for the Social and Human Sciences, Gabriela Ramos, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting also emphasised matters concerning cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO. Additionally, various topics of shared interest were deliberated upon during the encounter.

