Changeable cloudy weather is expected in Baku on April 5.

Gentle southern wind will blow.

The temperature will be +5-7˚C at night, +10-14˚C in the afternoon in Absheron peninsula, +5-7˚C at night, +12-14˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will make 75-85% at night, 55-65% in the afternoon.

The weather will be mostly dry in country's regions. Drizzle is predicted in some eastern areas.

Eastern wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas. The temperature will be +3-8˚C at night, +14-19˚C in daytime, -2+3˚C in mountains at night, +6-11˚C.

