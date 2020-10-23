By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 803 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on October 23.

Some 212 patients have recovered and 8 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 48,221 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 40,831 patients have recovered, 656 people have died. Currently, 6,734 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,951 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 1,270,144 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

