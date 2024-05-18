Celebrating cultural heritage: May 18 marks International Day of Museums

18 May 2024 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

May 18 marks the globally celebrated International Museum Day, established by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) to foster cultural exchange and cooperation among nations, Azernews reports.

This year, under the theme "Museums, Education, and Research," the day underscores the pivotal role of museums in society.

In Azerbaijan, where ancient history intertwines with a vibrant cultural legacy, the significance of this day is important. Museum development in the country traces back to the late 19th century, with initiatives such as the Nehram village school museum in Nakhchivan, championed by renowned writer Jalil Mammadguluzade.

The National Leader Heydar Aliyev, recognizing the invaluable role of museums in safeguarding Azerbaijan's national historical and cultural heritage, consistently prioritized the expansion and enhancement of the museum network throughout the republic.

Under his initiative, monuments, apartments, and history museums dedicated to prominent figures of Azerbaijani culture such as Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Huseyn Javid, Jalil Mammadguluzade, Mammad Said Ordubadi, Jafar Jabbarli, Bulbul, Samad Vurgun, and Niyazi were established in various regions.

Upon his return to power in 1993, Heydar Aliyev propelled museum work to new heights. A national consultation of museum professionals in 1993 paved the way for legislation, culminating in the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Museums" in 2000, providing a robust legal framework for museum activities.

Today, Azerbaijani museums stand as bastions of cultural preservation and dissemination, embodying the nation's rich tapestry of history and heritage. They serve as hubs for education, research, and public engagement, contributing to the collective memory and identity of the Azerbaijani people.

