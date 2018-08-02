By Naila Huseynli

During archaeological excavations in Gurdasar village of Lerik region, new human graves and cultural patterns discovered date from the 5th-3rd centuries BC.

Since 2012, large-scale archeological excavations have been carried out by the staff of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography on the hill called Pibos in Gurdasar village of Lerik, said Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

This area located 20 km away from the city. The human skeletons lying over the right and left sides in accordance with the tradition of that era and with them pottery and bronze decorations, swords, spears and knives were found in the ancient graves. At the same time, there are animal shaped pots, which are reported to be associated with specific rituals.

The head of the expedition, Jeyhun Eminli said that during the excavations in Gurdasar village of Lerik region, more than 180 graves were found. There was a cemetery covering a large area approximately, 2,400-2,500 years ago. The density of the cemetery also draws attention. It indicates that at the time the area was inhabited by people, which covers a period of 300-500 years.

Last year during the excavations, the head of the expedition, Jeyhun Eminli said, there is also a social difference in these graves. “Thus, many graves belonged to very rich people have been discovered. Those buried in the graves are supposed to be tribal leaders, chiefs, or family heads. Guns, decorative items, and pottery were found along with people in the tombs”.

An American expert Lara Fabian also added that it is been two years that they carry out excavations in Gurdasar and found traces dating back 2,500 years ago.

Since 2016, American experts have also been invited to the Lerik archaeological expedition. It's been the third year that expedition operates internationally. Foreign experts carry out anthropological investigations on animal and human bones.

Archaeological excavations are being carried out to identify ancient settlements in the territory of Lerik region and up to 50 these types of places have been discovered.

