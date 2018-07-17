By Laman Ismayilova

The opening ceremony of the 33rd World Conference on International Music Education (ISME) was held at the Heydar Aliyev Palace on July 16.

The event was attended by well-known figures of science, culture and art, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev spoke about the importance of organizing such a conference in the country.

The minister said that holding of the conference in Azerbaijan indicates the development of music.

"Fifty years ago, under the aegis of UNESCO, the International Music Education Society was established. The organization, which unites over 90 countries, is implementing a number of spectacular music projects around the world. Azerbaijan is closely involved in the implementation of such projects. Special attention is paid to the development of music in our country. Music education is being developed with the relevant orders of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. It should be noted that the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva also pays a special attention for this area. All this shows that as a result of these attention and care, Azerbaijani mugham, ashug art, craftsmanship and performance art of the tar, are included in UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity," Garayev said.

The minister stressed that the current theme of the conference is related to the place and role of music in society.

"I am glad that such event is held in Baku. The traditions of our people prove that we cannot live without music. Music is an integral part of our people's lifestyle," he added.

Secretary-General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) Dusen Kaseinov said that holding of prestigious international events in Baku in recent years is a significant event. Holding of the next conference of the International Music Education Society in Azerbaijan is also a continuation of this tradition.

"This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. At the same time, the 100th anniversary of prominent composer Gara Garayev is celebrated at the state level. Alongside all this, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of TURKSOY with a series of events. There is an atmosphere of care and attention by the state in all spheres of life in Azerbaijan. I wish success to the work of the conference ", he said.

Head of International Music Education Society Li Higgins and Professor of Baysal University Ugur Alpakut spoke about the conference. It was noted that more than 500 specialists from different countries of the world are participating in the conference. Various events will be organized within Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku, Hilton Baku Hotel, Baku Music Academy named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli and Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Then the conductor Fuad Ibrahimov and the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after U.Hajibeyli performed with the concert program.

In an interview with local media, International experts expressed their opinion on the conference.

"The conferences of the International Society for Music Education (ISME) are held every two years in different countries,” said Chairman of the 33rd ISME World Conference Abant Izzet. “This time the choice fell on fraternal Azerbaijan. I have high hopes for this event, which will bring together over 500 specialists in the field of music education from around the world, and I am confident that the work of the conference will be fruitful.”

The representative of Greece Dimitar Koniari expressed her gratitude to Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture for organizing such a grandiose event.

"I am sure that the results of the 33rd World Conference of the International Society for Music Education (ISME) will please both participants and organizers. During these days it is planned to discuss a number of important issues, an exchange of experience will be held, and it will be possible to get acquainted with the musical culture of other countries, she completed.

Notably, the conference in Baku will last until July 20.

The next World Conference on International Music Education (ISME) will be held in Helsinki, Finland.

