By Laman Ismayilova

Asif Rustamov's "Down the river" film was shown in Basel, Switzerland.

The film screening took place at the initiative of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in Switzerland within the framework of the Cinema Querfeld Festival, Report.az informs.

Chairman of the Friends of Azerbaijan Association in Switzerland Arzu Aliyeva told that the Azerbaijani films are demonstrated within the Cinema Querfeld Festival for five years:

"Our films are shown in Azerbaijani with German subtitles. During demonstration of "Nabat" film, we have informed the audience about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia, complicated geopolitical situation in the region," she said.

"Down the River" is the psychological family drama about rowing team coach Ali, which is dealt a cruel blow by fate. Ali is a tyrant, who cheats on his wife and forces his son Ruslan to become a rower and train hard towards this end. Try as he might Ruslan is unable to live up to his father‘s expectations. Only with his son‘s tragic death Ali is forced to reassess his approach to life as well as towards those around him, in particular his wife.

Cinema Querfeld Festival was established on the basis of volunteerism criteria with the joint efforts and organizational support of diaspora organizations based in Basel Canton of Switzerland and has been watching with great interest for 13 years.

