Azerbaijan's current account surplus reaches nearly $5 billion

Azerbaijan's account surplus experiences a substantial increase over the past year and month. The current account outlook for 2025 is expected to improve further, with estimates suggesting a stronger performance than in 2024 and earlier projections. The monetary policy is being adjusted to reflect financial market trends and changes in banking system liquidity.

