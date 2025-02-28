Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to Russia rise substantially

28 February 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

In January 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports to Russia experienced substantial growth. This was highlighted in the latest Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication. Besides, the given figures reflect shifting trade dynamics, with increasing exports to Russia and Georgia while trade with Türkiye saw a downturn.

