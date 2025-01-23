Azernews.Az

Thursday January 23 2025

Azerbaijan sees surge in pasta and beverage production

23 January 2025 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees surge in pasta and beverage production
Azerbaijan recorded significant growth in the production of pasta products, beverages, and food items in 2024, underscoring the country's expanding food and beverage industry, Azernews reports.

