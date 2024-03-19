Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan's pomegranate exports decrease

19 March 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In January-February of 2024, Azerbaijan exported 2,802 tons of pomegranates to foreign countries worth 2.511 million dollars, Azernews reports.

